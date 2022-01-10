Cebu City cops to reimplement Oplan Bulabog starting Jan. 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City policemen will again start their Oplan Bulabog where they will strictly reimplement the compliance of health protocols and enforcement of curfew starting tonight January 10, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that starting tonight policemen of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) would again make rounds in their respective areas to ensure health protocols and curfew would be observed.

The city’s curfew is from 12 midnight to 3 a.m.

Parilla said that they would again implement Oplan Bulabog which was temporarily stopped when Odette hit the city.

Oplan Bulabog is an operation that randomly inspects establishments in the city, especially at night, to make sure that the curfew ordinance is followed and violators would be apprehended.

He said that they had observed in the past weeks or right after Odette hit the city, where individuals were relaxed and disregarded health protocols.

Admitting that their operations were limited due to aftermath of the typhoon, Parilla said they would start their strict monitoring tonight as they had sufficient personnel readied.

He also said that this was their way to limit the movement of the public as COVID-19 cases here had soared.

As of January 9, 2022, the Department of Health in Central Visayas, Cebu City logged 142 new cases which brings the total number of cases to 482.

Parilla said that their operations for this was halted since police deployment was redirected to assist the city for disaster response along with the clearing operations.

Parilla also said that they would bring back the Oplan Bulabog in establishments, particularly those that were serving liquor.

“Ibalik na sad ta sa Oplan Bulabog kay nakita na sad nato nga bisan pa og curfew, naa pa gihapon ang mga tawo, so ato na sad i-higpit balik ilabi na sa imnanan,” Parilla said.

(We will bring back Oplan Bulabog because we saw that even if it was curfew there were still people arround, so we will strictly implement this especially in drinking areas.)

“Kay allowed na man gud sila mugawas (public), di naman nato na sila mabadlong, as long as mag sul-ob sila sa ilang facemask, vaccinated. Wala na nato sila gipugngan,” he added.

(Because they are allowed to go out [public], we can no longer tell them to stop this, as long as they wear face masks, vaccinated. We no longer stop them from going out.)

He also said that they had yet to meet with city officials on the possible changes in the implementation especially with the increase of COVID-19 cases here.

“Ato na na gi-recommend balik sa Mayor na pahugtan na nato og balik ang monitoring sa mga establishments na ang allowed ra gyud musulod kato rang vaccinated based sa last directive sa atong Mayor,” he further added.

(We have recommended again to the mayor to again tighten the monitoring of establishments and that only those vaccinated would be allowed to enter as based on the last directive of the mayor.)

