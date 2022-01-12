Mandaue to strictly implement 70 percent passenger capacity for all PUVs

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City will strictly implement the 70 percent passenger capacity guideline of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for public utility vehicles (PUVs) that will travel through Mandaue City.

City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, the chairman of the committee on transportation, said the guideline needs to be strictly implemented again because the city’s number of COVID-19 cases is rising.

Lumapas said he noticed that drivers are now very relaxed, noting that some overload their PUVs.

“Kinahanglan kay nikumpiyansa na’g tarung,” said Lumapas.

Lumapas added that he noticed that drivers started to be very relaxed last December 2021.

He said they understand that time because Cebu Island has low COVID-19 cases and it’s a holiday and people are going somewhere.

Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said they have already conducted checkpoints to inspect PUVs for overloading.

“Daghan kaayo gahi og ulo, ang ila’ng rason is dili sila ka pugong sa mga musakay pero dili manggud na muabli ila’ng pultahan og walay pasakyon, mao na amoang giingun nila, so depende na na ninyo basta amo gyud istrictly i-implement ang social distancing, overloading,” said Jumao-as.

The fine for overloading is P1,000.

Based on the January 11 data of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), Mandaue City’s total number of active cases is 143 /rcg

