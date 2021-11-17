TEAM warns PUJ drivers: Don’t overload passengers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is reminding Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) drivers, not to overload passengers.

Edwin Jumao-as, TEAM executive director, said since the plastic barriers were allowed to be removed, they noticed more PUJs overloading passengers.

He said they have already issued citation tickets for overloading with a fine of P1,000 to some jeepney drivers plying some of the city’s routes.

He said that everyday, they conduct random inspections and remind drivers that although COVID cases are decreasing in the city, this should never be a reason to be complacent.

Based on the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board guidelines, passenger capacity of public utility vehicles should only be at 70 percent.

He said that they will call out the attention of operators of those drivers who have a lot of violations of violations continue.

“Gi educate gid na sila regarding ana nga wala namay barrier dili lang gyud unta ta mag overloading kaysa mawad-an niya sila og trabaho kay ang operator dili na sila pa drivon kay dako na ang violation nila kay mutatak man gyud na sa sakyanan sa operators,” said Jumao-as.

Jumao-as said that in October alone, they collected P3.9 million from traffic violations.

He said part of the reason is also since a lot of drivers passing through the city neglect the city’s traffic rules.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy