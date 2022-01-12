All set for Sto. Niño motorcade in Lapu-Lapu 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government held a coordination meeting on Wednesday morning, January 12, 2022, to discuss the upcoming motorcade of the image of Sr. Sto. Niño on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in line with the Fiesta Señor celebration the day after.

The meeting, held through the Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (TCHAC) and attended by different stakeholders, was attended by First Lady and former TCHAC chairperson Cindy King-Chan, representatives from the City Traffic Management System (CTMS), Philippine National Police (PNP), Nuestra Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine, among others.

The motorcade will start at 6:30 p.m., and will pass through the cities of Cebu, Talisay, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, and the municipality of Cordova.

It will also pass the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), before returning to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

Mario Napule, head of CTMS, said that they will be deploying 50 traffic enforcers along the route of the motorcade in the city.

From the first Lapu-Lapu-Mandaue Bridge, the motorcade will turn right to Barangay Pajo, Poblacion, Looc, Babag, then head straight to Cordova.

The motorcade will also stop for two minutes in front of the Nuestra Señora de Regla-Parish National Shrine in Barangay Poblacion and Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish in Barangay Babag.

Napule said they already cleared the fallen trees, electric post, and debris caused by super typhoon Odette along the motorcade’s route.

Aside from this, the PNP will also deploy 75 of its personnel during the activity.

Chan, for her part, said that they will install flaglets along the route and altars in front of the parishes.

She also said that they will welcome the motorcade with the Sinulog Festival dance at the foot of the bridge.

Chan reminds devotees who would wait along the route to always observe basic health and safety protocols to prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

/bmjo

READ MORE: #CDNFiestaSeñor2022: Keeping the faith alive

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy