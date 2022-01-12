CDNFiestaSeñor2022: Keeping the faith alive

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Ricky Ballestros and members of his family used to attend daily novena Masses at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

But when the pandemic started in 2020, they shifted to attending online novena Masses.

This year, Ballestoros, who was executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) for 16 years, said they had to be contented with lighting candles at their altar on a daily basis since power supply has not been restored in their area in Barangay Apas, Cebu City.

Ballesteros said they have been without electricity for almost a month now, since super typhoon Odette hit Cebu on December 16, 2021.

He said they started lighting candles at their altar since the start of the daily novena Masses on January 7 to show their family’s faith and devotion to the Holy Child and will continue to do so until the fiesta celebration on Sunday, January 16.

Ballesteros said nothing will stop them from celebrating the Fiesta Señor and the annual Sinulog, a celebration of faith and gratitude for blessings received.

He said that staying alive and healthy during the pandemic and even after typhoon Odette is already more than enough reason to celebrate.

“There’s always reason for everything, (and) I think (in) this year’s Sinulog, I (will) spend it thru moment of reflection and still be grateful and thankful that we’re still alive… After all, Sinulog is a celebration of life,” he said.

And in the absence of physical activities, Ballesteros said, “we can still celebrate and keep the Sinulog spirit alive in our minds and in our hearts.”

“The Sinulog is not just all about merrymaking, the festive street decor, grand parade, the higantes, puppets, floats , nightly events, and parties.but most importantly..it’s about our VENERATION and our undying FAITH to the Holy Child… Señor Sto. Niño,” he told CDN Digital.

