3 inmates bolt New Bilibid Prison; 1 dead

One of three prisoners who escaped from New Bilibid Prison Maximum Security Compound early on Monday morning died in an operation, according to an officer of the Muntinlupa City Police Station.

Police Col. Angel Garcilliano confirmed the death of Pacifico Villaruz, who engaged pursuing guards in a shootout near a creek.

Villaruz, along with inmates Arwin Villeza and Drakilou Falcon escaped from their dormitory cell by sawing the grilled bars of their window.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Monday said he would ask the Office of the President to sanction erring personnel of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

Guevarra said he had also directed the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct a parallel investigation of the daring escape. The BuCor is an attached agency of the Department of Justice.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy