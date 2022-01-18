Kathryn Bernardo on date with Daniel Padilla: My heart (and tummy) is full

CEBU, Philippines—You know it’s a good pairing when it’s love and food!

Kathryn Bernardo uploaded on Instagram photos from her date with long-time boyfriend Daniel Padilla last Sunday, January 16, 2022.

The celebrity couple had the best time eating at their favorite Japanese restaurant.

“My favorite day with my favorite person at our favorite restaurant. Sundate well spent! My heart (and tummy) is full!,” she wrote as a caption.

Bernardo also uploaded a time lapsed video of them while eating.

A few weeks ago, insinuations made by an internet personality Xian Gaza arose linking Padilla with their fellow actor Barbie Imperial.

Bernardo poked fun at the issue in a text message to Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa saying “Alagang Ford po, opo (Taken care by Ford, yes).”

Padilla, for his part, told fans to ignore the issue as he described it as “nonsense.”

Bernardo and Padilla have been in a relationship since 2012, but only confirmed it in 2018.

They recently celebrated their pairing’s 10th anniversary and released the self-made documentary “KathNiel: Isang Dekada” to mark the milestone.

