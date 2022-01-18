‘Maton’ Silvano to make return to boxing ring in Kumong Bol-anon 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former world title challenger Vergilio “Maton” Silvano will come out from a five-year retirement to try his luck anew on the ring.

The 31-year old promising Cebuano slugger will test the mettle of Boholano Rodel Suganob in March for the “Kumong Bol-anon 3” fight card of the PMI Boxing Stable.

Silvano and Suganob will trade leathers in an eight-rounder non-title bout under the 115-pound division.

The final date and venue of the fight card has yet to be announced.

For Silvano, a native of Dalaguete town, southern Cebu, the fight is a great opportunity for him to check if he still got skills on the ring.

The last time he stepped on the ring was on June 24, 2016, where he faced Aston “Popeye” Palicte for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific super flyweight title.

Silvano was knocked out by Palicte, which ultimately made him decide to retire from boxing.

Silvano said he decided to retire because he was discouraged of how his previous promoters treated him after losing to Palicte.

“Wala naman sila ganahi nako,” said Silvano, who challenged Katsunari Takayama for the IBF world minimumweight title in 2013 but lost via unanimous decision.

(They didn’t seem to like me anymore.)

Despite the setback and the untimely retirement, Silvano revealed that he is more motivated now because of his family.

“Sa tinuod lang, wala gyud ko ni retire. Nipahuway ra ko. Sa akong pagbalik, ganahan ko ma champion ug balik. Inspiration gyud nako akong duha ka anak ug akong asawa,” said Silvano, who once went on a 15-fight winning streak from 2010 to 2013 fighting under the Omega Boxing Gym.

(In all honesty, I really didn’t retire. I just rested. In my return, I want to be a champion again. My inspiration are my two kids and my wife.)

After leaving boxing, Silvano worked as a production worker and became a lifeguard in Lapu-Lapu City.

He believes that he still has the skills to take on any opponent in his division.

“Akong advantage ani akong umaabot nga kontra akoang experience. Sa akong tan-aw, naa pa ko kusog pareho sauna,” added Silvano.

(My advantage against my foe is my experience. The way I look at it, I still have the strength that I had before.)

However, his comeback journey won’t be that easy. Silvano will face a much younger opponent in 25-year old Suganob, who is unbeaten in five bouts. He has one knockout win and one draw.

Currently, Silvano is training in Cebu to prepare for his comeback fight and recently renewed his professional boxing license at the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

