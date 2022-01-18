Oplan Bulabog nets 248 violators in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite continued reminders on the adherence to health protocols and the curfew ordinance, a total of 248 violators were still nabbed when Cebu City police conducted Oplan Bulabog on Monday night, January 17, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, chief of operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that of the 248 violators, 235 were apprehended adults, and 13 were rescued minors.

Of the 248 violators, the majority violated the new curfew hours which is from 11 pm to 4 am.

Rafter also revealed that the number of last night’s violators doubled compared to their nightly average of 120 violators.

Rafter attributed this to their intensified operations wherein last night, 70 personnel from the Cebu City Police Office headquarters also joined the synchronized Oplan Bulabog operations alongside 30 personnel from the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement ( PROBE) team.

The Oplan Bulabog operation was conducted by all the 11 police stations here and the city’s Mobile Force Company.

Rafter also said that they’ve checked a total of 343 establishments last night with only one violating the curfew ordinance.

The establishment was located in Barangay Capitol Site and was found with around 63 individuals having a drinking spree past the 11 pm deadline.

Rafter said they are still verifying if this is still the first time that the establishment violated the city’s curfew ordinance because repeat offenders face stiffer penalties.

Rafter said they will submit their report to the city’s Emergency Operations Center and the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO). The latter has the power to sanction the erring establishment if it is found out that this is not the first time that it violated the curfew.

Rafter further said that some of the 248 violators were issued citation tickets and were asked to pay the P1,000 fine. Others, she said, opted to render community service. No figures were made available yet.

Rafter and the city’s entire police force are again asking the public to cooperate and to follow the protocols implemented in the city to prevent the further increase of COVID-19 cases here.

As of January 17, the Department of Health in Central Visayas recorded 602 additional COVID-19 cases in Cebu City, bringing the total number of active cases to 3,109. /rcg

