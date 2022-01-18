Omicron variant now in CV – health official

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 22 positive cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in Central Visayas.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, the chief pathologist of the Department of Health in Central Visayas, confirmed this during her online press briefing on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Of the 22 cases, 16 were samples coming from Overseas Filipino Workers, one Returning Overseas Filipino, and five from the local community.

“We already received the report na meron tayo ngayon , kahapon na receive natin at na confirm na meron tayong 22 positive confirmed for Omicron variant,” Loreche said.

(We already received the report that we already have cases here. Yesterday, we received and confirmed that we have 22 positive confirmed cases for the Omicron variant.)

“16 sa mga samples na ito ay from our Overseas Filipino Workers, isa pong from Returning Overseas Filipino, at 5 from the local community. A total of 22,” she added.

(16 samples were from the Overseas Filipino Workers, one from an Overseas Returnjng Filipino, and 5 from the local community.)

Loreche said that the 22 were among the 78 samples that they submitted, which covered the period December 27, 2021, to January 6, 2022.

With this, she is reminding the public anew to adhere to established health and safety guidelines such as the proper wearing of facemask, among others.

She also encourages asymptomatic patients to refrain from admitting themselves to isolation facilities but instead do home quarantine.

“Tandaan po natin na even before we receive the report, seeing the way our cases are doubling and tripling, this already is a given that Omicron is really with us,” Loreche said.

(We must remember that even before we receive the report, seeing the way our cases are doubling and tripling, this is already a given that Omicron is really now with us.) /rcg

