Mandaue EOC reports positivity rate 16 times higher than December 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has recorded a positivity rate 16 times higher compared to last month.

Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, the EOC deputy chief, said that as of Monday, January 17, 2022, the city’s positivity rate was at 34.3 percent, or about 16 times higher from December 2021’s 2 percent positivity rate.

Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

Ligaya said they have been recording two to three digits of additional COVID-19 active cases every day lately.

Based on the January 17, 2022 data of the Department of Health in Central Visayas, Mandaue has 580 COVID-19 active cases after it recorded an additional 83 infections.

Dargantes said though that most of the cases were asymptomatic or only have mild symptoms of the virus. Most of those who tested positive are also under home isolation.

She said the Mandaue City Isolation Center (MCCI) only has 27 patients while the step down facility across the city hospital has 16 patients.

Dargantes said they have been admitting new patients at the step down facility and are just waiting for the recoveries of the patients at the MCCI so they can repair the portion of the isolation center that has been damaged by super typhoon Odette.

Dargantes is encouraging the public to always follow health protocols and get vaccinated to avoid a surge in the number of cases.

“Community transmission na gyud ta, so that is why amo lang gyud giawhag ang tanan, if you feel something na it’s really different especially hilanat, mag isolate na gyud ta,” she said.

(It’s really community transmission so that is why we are appealing to everyone that if you feel something that is different, especially fever, we have to isolate.)

“Balik ta sa basics: Increase water intake, double dose the vitamins, and then balik ta sa minimum health standards nato. Get vaccinated.”

(Let’s go back to basics: Increase water intake, double dose the vitamins, and then follow minimum health standards. Get vaccinated.)

/bmjo

