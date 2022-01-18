DOH: 28,471 new COVID-19 cases in PH; active cases now 284,458

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Tuesday 28,471 additional COVID-19 cases—a figure lower than Monday’s 37,070 cases but with fewer tests.

With 34,892 recoveries, the total number of active cases slightly went down from over 290,938 on Monday to 284,458 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 34 more patients have died.

Tuesday’s case bulletin showed a positivity rate of 43.4 percent from 51,738 tests. On Monday, the reported positivity rate was 46 percent out of 77,410 tests.

According to DOH, the country has so far confirmed 3,270,758 cases of COVID-19, which include 2,933,338 recoveries and 52,962 deaths.

Of the 28,471 additional cases, 97 percent occurred within the recent 14 days. The top regions with the newest cases in the recent two weeks were Metro Manila (9,887 or 36 percent), Calabarzon (6,671 or 24 percent), and Central Luzon (2,970 or 11 percent).

Forty-nine percent of intensive care unit (ICU) and isolation beds, 53 percent of ward beds, and 22 percent of ventilators for COVID-19 patients in the country are currently being used.

In Metro Manila, 53 percent of ICU beds, 48 percent of isolation beds, 63 percent of ward beds, and 29 percent of ventilators are being utilized.

All testing laboratories were operational on Sunday, according to DOH, However, five labs were not able to submit their data on time. The DOH said these five labs contributed an average of 1.7 percent of tested samples and 2.1 percent of positive individuals in the last 14 days.

