Dimples Romana gives daughter her first home keys

CEBU, Philippines—Dimples Romana’s eldest and unica hija Callie has started to live an independent life.

Dimples gifted Callie with her first personal space “to live in for a few months to practice” before she leaves for Australia to live and study there.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, Romana shared photos of Callie holding the keys to her unit.

“Sharing with you a milestone we’re super proud of 🥰

Ate is now officially a young independent woman 😂 entrepreneur, college student, future pilot/beauty queen & supermodel (Tama naman! Never limit yourself right ate? ) ✨

Ate gets the keys to her very FIRST personal space, her own little home that she’s going to live in for a few months to practice – sleeping alone, cooking on her own, looking out for herself, cleaning up etc before she actually leaves for 🇦🇺 to live and study there ☺️ yes we are kicking her out! Joke 🤣,” she wrote as a caption to her post.

Dimples also shared the reason why she and her husband Boyet Ahmee waited for about 12 years to have another child.

The actress said this is their “ultimate gift” to their daughter—the freedom to choose what she wants for herself.

“It’s no secret that @papaboyetonline and I married young and had Ate Callie young too but many wonder WHY we waited 12 long years to decide to have another child (si Alonzo) and the main reason for that ay NAG IPON muna kami ☺️ we wanted to give Callie a life that was not extravagant, just simple but had everything she needs and maybe here and there a family trip to a place we’ve all never been to, a nice adventure, a hobby and then some 🍩

And when we felt kahit papano we have already prepared enough for when this time comes that we had to give her our ULTIMATE gift to her as parents, the FREEDOM to CHOOSE her own path in college, as an adult, as a woman , maibibigay na namin, that’s the only time we decided to have our Alonzo.

And what a joyous blessing for dad @boyetahmee and I ate to be able to give you this moment Ate, a moment that you can already put into application every virtue and moral value we have taught you since you were a kid, every dream and hope we have encouraged in your heart in the hopes that YOU, YOURSELF will find exactly what it is that will make your heart skip lots of beats, and be at your HAPPIEST 🍦

Gusto ko sabihin na dito ka nalang, pick a safer choice, one that will secure you, a good one but not necessarily one that you WANT, BUT DAD & I will NOT DO that to you,

Only you can account for your happiness, so if that means we’ll have to wait here, patiently & eagerly, be away from you so you can GROW & LIVE FREELY and know how the outside world feels like, discover what beauty and kindness you can offer it, like what we said, WE’LL BE RIGHT HERE WHERE YOU WILL LEAVE US 🧁🥰

Rice is ready when you come home 😆,” Dimples shared.

Callie is taking up Bachelor of Business Major in Aviation Management program of Southern Cross University in Australia. /rcg

