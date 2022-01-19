Another Bilibid inmate remains unaccounted for—BuCor

MANILA, Philippines—Another inmate is missing from New Bilibid Prison’s Maximum Security Compound.

Inmate Chris Candas Ablas, the fourth escapee, was convicted of robbery with homicide by the Valenzuela Regional Trial Court.

Four inmates have managed to escape last Jan. 17.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), in a statement, said Ablas had been reported missing from Dorm 8C-2 of the NBP Maximum Security Compound.

Aside from Ablas, Drakilou Y. Falcon, also convicted for robbery with homicide and illegal possession of firearms, remains at large.

Meanwhile, escapees Arvin Bio and Pacifico Adlawan died in an alleged shootout with pursuing lawmen.

“Maximum Security Compound is still placed on lockdown status as of this time while recovery efforts are still ongoing,” BuCor said in a statement.

Three BuCor personnel, Angelito Marquez, Mark Joseph Pesons, and Jancy Dagonas, and one inmate, Michael Dullavin, were taken to the Ospital ng Muntinlupa after sustaining gunshot wounds, according to the police report.

