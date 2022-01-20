Rabiya Mateo wants to help 80-yr-old old man jailed for “stealing” mangoes

CEBU, Philippines— Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo was one of the growing number of netizens who expressed intention to help an 80-yr-old old man from Pangasinan who went viral after he was arrested last January 13, 2022, for allegedly stealing 10 kilos of mangoes.

After learning about Narding Floro’s story, the beauty queen posted on her social media accounts seeking her followers’ help in locating the octogenarian.

“Can someone bridge me to Lolo? Finding ways to contact him,” she wrote on her social media post.

Lolo Narding went viral yesterday as netizens and celebrities expressed sadness over his situation.

“Pinapitas ko yung isang puno ng manga wala pang sampung kilo, ang alam ko sakop namin. Noong binakuran nila, sinakop naman na nila pero tanim ko naman yun,” Lolo Floro said.

According to INQUIRER.net, Lolo Narding said he tried to settle things and volunteered to pay for the mangoes rather than go to court. However, he was told to pay the P6,000 bail.

Following the incident, a lot of help poured in for Lolo Narding. Not just for his bail but also for his basic needs.

In the INQUIRER.net’s report, Lt. Col. Ferdinand de Asis, Pangasinan police information officer, said an Asingan police personnel donated money to pay for the cash bail.

