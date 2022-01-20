Ligas, Mama battle for GAB flyweight belt on March 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ben “Sniper Ben Fairtex” Ligas and Jerven “Iron Fist” Mama will square off on March 5 for the Philippine Games & Amusement Board flyweight title in Parañaque City.

Both boxers have one thing in common; they both lost crucial bouts in Cebu in 2021.

The 23-year old Ligas, the reigning GAB flyweight champion lost via a controversial split decision to ARQ Boxing Stable’s April Jay “Astro Boy” Abne for the vacant Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver flyweight title on October 30 in Talisay City, Cebu.

Their bout went viral on social media when Ligas’s camp protested the official results, accusing the officials and the promoters of a hometown decision.

It was later ironed out after OPBF officials publicized the official scorecards.

Meanwhile, Mama became the talk of the town last year when he was viciously knocked out by Omega Boxing Gymn’s Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles in their ‘battle of the undefeated’ last July in Omega Pro Sports International’s “Kumbati” fight card held in Mandaue City.

Mama was leading on the judges’ scorecards when Vicelles landed a vicious left straight that sent him down to the canvas for a knockout.

It was the 24-year old Mama’s first defeat. The General Santos City slugger also has 12 wins, with seven knockouts, and a draw.

With their respective debacles in Cebu, both Mama and Ligas are gunning for redemption.

Ligas (13-2-2,9KOs) won seven of his nine bouts before he lost to Abne last year. He had a draw against Miel Fajardo in February also last year, but before that he went on a seven-fight winning streak.

He won the Philippines Luzon Professional Boxing Association (LuzProBA) super flyweight, Philippines Boxing Federation (PBF) super flyweight, and the Philippines Games & Amusement Board flyweight titles in the process.

On the other hand, Mama also had a stellar run before getting knocked out by Vicelles. He also had a seven-fight winning streak after his draw with Jerald Paclar in 2018. /rcg

