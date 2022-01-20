Start the year right with sustainable oral hygiene  with SPLAT’s eco-friendly natural toothpastes

Sustainability is a big word. What exactly is a sustainable brand? It is one that does everything possible to minimize its environmental footprint.

Are you looking to upgrade your oral care routine for 2022? Look for a brand that fulfills your requirements for being a brand that’s friendly to both humans and the environment. SPLAT is a global pioneer in natural eco-friendly oral care that is present in 70 European and Asian countries. SPLAT products are manufactured from ingredients of leading global suppliers at company’s own ecoplant in Russia. SPLAT manufacture has CO2‑neutral status and has been certified for compliance with international standards of GMP Cosmetics and ISO 9001.

Each SPLAT product targets a specific oral concern so you can easily find one that fulfills your oral hygiene requirements.

SPLAT toothpastes don’t contain SLES, triclosan, chlorhexidine, aluminum lactate, peroxide, petroleum-derived products, synthetic antiseptic agents, sodium lauryl sulfate and saccharinate as these are ingredients that could potentially harm humans, animals and the planet.

Each SPLAT product targets a specific oral concern so you can easily find one that fulfills your oral hygiene requirements. SPLAT natural oral care targets all age groups including special children series from zero to 11 years old, which is safe if swallowed, and contains innovative Luctatol that may be as effective as fluoride in helping protect delicate teeth from bacteria.

Here are SPLAT natural toothpastes to consider.

Clean your teeth without making them hyper-sensitive. SPLAT Professional SENSITIVE WHITE Toothpaste has hydroxyapatite and natural enzyme system effectively breaks up dental plaque and reduces sensitivity.

Soothe your teeth and gums with SPLAT GREEN TEA toothpaste which contains green tea extracts, sage and chamomile. This toothpaste also has natural pearl with calcium to strengthen teeth.

Also for sensitive teeth is SPLAT Professional LAVENDERSEPT toothpaste with bioactive calcium Lavender, rosemary and thyme essential oils that promote healthy gums and reduce tooth hypersensitivity. Papain natural enzyme gently whitens and polishes enamel to a shiny white.

SPLAT Professional WHITE PLUS Toothpaste is perfect for coffee and tea lovers. It has rounded polishing particles that, in combination with PVP whitening component and natural papaya enzymes, noticeably whiten tooth enamel, break up dental plaque in hard-to-reach places and make tooth surface perfectly smooth and white.

SPLAT Professional MEDICAL HERBS is an emerald-colored gel toothpaste containing extracts of sage, chamomile and hawthorn for effective gum and teeth care. Calcium obtained from eggshell accelerates mineralization and strengthens tooth enamel.

SPLAT Professional BIOCALCIUM Toothpaste restores enamel and reduces tooth hypersensitivity with high content of bioactive calcium obtained from eggshell and hydroxyapatite, a building component of tooth enamel.

SPLAT Kids Natural Toothpaste in Strawberry-Cherry and Fruit Ice-Cream flavors make which brushing fun for kids. These natural toothpastes are hypoallergenic and safe if accidentally swallowed.

In the Philippines, SPLAT is exclusively distributed by ABGPH Corp. and is now available exclusively at selected Watsons online and offline.

