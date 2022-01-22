‘Hard-headed’ residents no longer a major concern in Talisay City amid Covid surge – police chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The chief of the Talisay City Police said city residents are no longer ‘hard-headed’ in observing health protocols amid the surging COVID-19 cases in the city.

As of January 20, 2022, Talisay City has 447 active cases, data from the Talisay City Public Information Office show. This is 75 higher than the active cases recorded on January 19 which is at 372.

With the surge that the city is experiencing, Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said that ‘hard-headed’ residents are no longer their major concern in the implementation of the health protocols and the observance of the curfew ordinance compared to previous months.

Talisay City’s curfew hours run from 10 pm to 4 am.

However, despite the apparent compliance of residents, he said they will not put their guards down and will continue their monitoring and police visibility, especially in places of high convergence such as Barangay Tabunok.

“Wala pa gyud tay study na na discuss sa right agency sa details aning nag positive. Ang atoa lang is kining atoang personnel, atoa ni nga gipang deploy kay nagmeeting mi sa EOC gahapon, ang deployment sa PNP [needed] sa mga places of convergence, sa mga malls,esp diha sa Tabunok, nga mga tawo maka observe lang sa mga standard protocols, katong sa facemasks and distancing. Sa dagat portion, pa rovingan nato nga wala nay mag violate sa protocols,” Caballes said.

(We do not have a study yet on the details about those who tested positive. For our part, we deploy our personnel as per our agreement with the city’s EOC, there is a need for deployment of PNP in places of convergence, in malls, especially in Barangay Tabunok. People must observe the standard protocols, wearing of facemasks, and social distancing. For those living in the coastal areas, we conduct daily roving there to ensure that no one violates the protocols.)

“Di man gyud kaayo ingun ana ka badlungon, na-a lang gyuy magkatapok-tapok but di ingun ana kadaghan gyud. Naa ratay personnel [in areas] esp sa daghang tawo ug personnel sa contact tracing composed of barangay health workers,” he added.

(They are not that hard-headed, there are just those who would gather in groups but only a few. We have personnel [in areas] with several people and personnel intended for contact tracing which is composed of barangay health workers.)

Caballes said that approximately 14 personnel are assigned to assist with the contact tracing and monitoring of health protocol compliance in the city.

Caballes further added that they do not apprehend health protocol violators as directed by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia but just warn and educate them.

Caballes said they will only apprehend people who violate the city’s curfew hours which is from 10 pm to 4 am. He said curfew violators undergo lectures and will be released the next day.

Caballes hopes that these measures will help in lowering the COVID-19 cases in the city, especially in three barangays with high COVID-19 cases such as Barangays Dumlog, Lawaan, and Cansojong.

According to the January 20 data from the Talisay City Public Information Office, Dumlog, Lawaan (1,2,3), and Cansojong have 57, 77, and 32 active cases, respectively.

