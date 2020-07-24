Talisay Police reports decrease in quarantine violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Major Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of Talisay City Police, reported that there was a significant decrease of quarantine violators in the city from the second week of July.

Since July 1, 2020 up to July 22, personnel from the Talisay City Police Station were able to apprehend a total of 637 curfew and quarantine protocol violators.

Pelare said compared to the numbers ranging from 40 to 70 individuals arrested on the first week of this month, the second and third week saw lesser violators.

Starting from the second week, the number of violators decreased ranging from 20 to 50 violators.

According to Pelare, the decrease could be attributed to the intensified and consistent patrolling of the police together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

“It is noted that violators of quarantine protocols decreased in number as we maintain strict stance in enforcement,” said Pelare.

All the arrested violators were brought and detained in Barangay Tapul and were charged for violating quarantine protocols.

The Police, AFP and BJMP, during patrols, continue to remind the public to observe strictly the health protocols such as wearing of face masks and practicing social distancing.

Pelare also urged those who also continue to go out for no reason to just stay home, or else they might land in jail if they get caught violating health guidelines. /bmjo