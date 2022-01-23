Tracy Maureen Perez thankful for the time off, now ready to conquer the world

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Well rested and ready to conquer the world.

Miss World Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez shares her excitement on Instagram after she made it to the Top 40 finalists of the Miss World pageant.

The Cebuana beauty queen was in the U.S. to enjoy a quick break with some of her relatives following the postponement of the pageant’s coronation night that was originally scheduled last December 2021 due to another spike in COVID-19 cases.

In her Instagram post, Tracy said, she is grateful for the time to rest and that she is now ready to shine not just for Cebu, but for the Philippines too.

“Grateful for the time off — to be able to disconnect and appreciate the gift of serenity; to better understand myself, the people around me, and the ever-changing situations we are all in; and to recharge and to fight the silent battles with faith and hope for the future ✨

Can’t wait to catch up again with everyone especially to my family and to my closest friends and colleagues, missed all of you ♥️

Let’s all work hard together to rebuild, recover, and triumph over anything that may come our way. Padayun ta. Mulaban ta. 🇵🇭” reads her caption.

Tracy will head back to Puerto Rico soon to prepare for the Miss World 2021 coronation night that was rescheduled on March 16, 2022. / dcb