Piolo Pascual joins ‘Ako nga pala yung sinayang mo’ viral post

CEBU, Philippines— Actor Piolo Pascual shared a hilarious photo with Alodia Gosiengfiao as Pascual joined the fun of the “Ako nga pala yung sinayang mo” viral meme.

In the photo he shared on Instagram, Pascual and Gosiengfiao could be seen holding a rice casserole and he captioned it with a witty punch,”Ako na lang magsampay at magsaing para walang masayang.”

Gosiengfiao on the other hand, wore an apron, just like what ex-boyfriend Wil Dasovich did when he replied to Gosiengfiao’s viral post.

“Nasaing na ang lahat… 🎵,” said Gosiengfiao, sharing Pascual post.

To recall, Gosiengfiao post on Facebook created a buzz online as many netizens showed mixed reactions.

Her ex-boyfriend Dasovich was one of them. He posted a photo of him with a funny caption in response to the viral post.

“Ako nga pala ang sinaing mo,” Dasovich jokingly said in his post.

Last November, Gosiengfiao confirmed split with Dasovich on her Facebook page, saying they “tried to work things out many times but some things are not meant to be.”

