Cebuana beauty queen Steffi Aberasturi is engaged!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— One of Cebu’s most promising beauty queens is getting hitched!

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 second runner-up Steffi Rose Aberasturi just said yes to her boyfriend of eight years, Karl Arcenas.

In an intimate surprise engagement party on Sunday, January 23, the couple made hearts melt as they open a new chapter in their lives.

Wearing a white simple maxi dress, with her hair down, and with simple makeup on, Steffi looked very beautiful as she smiled and showed off the diamond on her engagement ring.

Steffi is one of Cebu’s beloved beauty queens. She is known for her determination to overcome whatever challenges would come her way and continuously win in life. And just recently, she accepted the challenge to become Mrs. Arcenas.

CONGRATS STEFFI!!! LOOK: Miss Universe Philippines 2021- 2nd runner up Steffi Aberasturi is now engaged with her boyfriend Karl Arcenas.

Looks like we will be seeing Steffi in a different light in the coming days.

Are you excited for the big day too?