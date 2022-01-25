700 Carbon vendors transferred to interim market

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 700 vendors were transferred to a temporary space as construction of the modernized Carbon Public Market is underway.

The Market Operations Division of Cebu City said vendors from Warwick Barracks and Freedom Park were temporarily relocated to the interim market that will serve as their temporary vending area as civil works for the modernization project is ongoing.

The transfer of the 700 vendors started on Monday, January 24.

But not all vendors welcomed this development.

In fact, some went on a two-day strike, from January 24 to January 25, to protest against the P5-billion-project which the city is doing in partnership with engineering and construction firm Megawide Construction Corp.

“Amo gyud pakigbisogan. Makiglimbasog gyud mi aning hitabo. Sa wala pa nikuan si Mayor (Michael) Rama ang iyang giingon nga kinahanglan ang MOA maayo, matul-id. Kay daghan pa kaayong sayop sa JVA (joint venture agreement). Mao na among gi pangita. Asa ang tubag ni Mayor Rama,” said Antonio Remedio, Chairperson of the Freedom Park Traders Association.

Remedio also said that the interim market’s location is not accessible to buyers and not conducive for selling. He added that some of them would lose their livelihoods due to the narrow spaces allocated to each vendor.

Vendors affected by the expanding construction of the modernized Carbon Public Market included those selling flowers, fruits, furniture, dry goods, and owners of carenderias (eateries).

Sought for their comments, Raquel Arce, head of the city’s Market Operations Division, assured that the interim market is well-equipped to accommodate vendors.

Arce also belied claims that the vendors were not consulted, saying the city has conducted several meetings with the affected vendors even before the transfer will take place.

“Kay kung nitambong pa sila sa meeting akong gipadayag, ako sad silang gi question og unsay ilang mga pangutana unya tagsa-tagsa na nato nga gitubag ang ilahang mga pangutana,” Arce said.

She added that only affected vendors will be prioritized in the interim market and that they are continually validating the list.

Cebu City has entered into a joint venture with Megawide for the modernization of Carbon Public Market.

Carbon is the city’s largest wet market, housing more than 8,000 vendors.

RELATED STORIES:

Megawide assures vendors interim market well-equipped amid strike

TRO against Carbon Market JVA denied

More Carbon vendors oppose privatization, want JVA junked

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy