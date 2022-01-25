Priland offers island living with Breeza Coves

Homegrown Priland Development Corporation gives Filipinos an opportunity to enjoy island living in Metro Cebu with their residential project Breeza Coves. The real estate developer recently marked a milestone with the blessing of the project’s model house last year.

Sitting on a 1.36-hectare lot in Babag, Lapu-Lapu City, Breeza Coves offers a low-density community in one of Cebu’s highly urbanized cities. With its strategic location, the community puts together accessibility, convenience, and comfort. It is a short drive from schools, hospitals, commercial centers, and the world-class Mactan Cebu International Airport.

To know more about Breeza Coves, you may call (032) 517-9645 or visit the official Priland Facebook page.

The soon-to-open Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway is also a few minutes away, making the neighboring city of Cebu more accessible and within reach.

“With every project, we continue to live our vision at Priland of bringing aspirations to life. Through Breeza Coves, we give Filipinos a chance to nurture their growing families in a safe and comfortable environment that is still located in Metro Cebu,” said Priland President Ramon Carlo Yap.

The horizontal development will build 104 homes with a mix of townhouse, single attached, and duplex units with floor area ranging from 98 to 133 sqm. Price range for a Breeza Coves unit is at 4.6M to 5.4M.

As the Historic Resort City is known for its first-class resorts and hotels, Breeza Coves offers the same luxury with their array of amenities and facilities. Exclusive perks that await homeowners include a clubhouse, parks and playgrounds, and a pool.

“The recent events emphasized the need to own a house now more than ever. Priland wants to offer more. Breeza Coves is more than just a home. It is a safe haven where families can enjoy island living at its finest,” said Yap.

As expected from every Priland development, Breeza Coves carries the Priland Advantage where homeowners won’t have to worry about necessities. The developer will provide provisions that support ease of connectivity and convenience such as airconditioning, telephone, cable line, LPG, and range hood. Fire sprinklers and smoke and heat detectors will also be put in place.

Breeza Coves is just one of the projects of Priland‘s growing real estate footprint that includes developments ranging from residential to mixed-use. This year alone, the company celebrated several milestones such as the groundbreaking of their vertical projects Vertex Central and Paseo Grove and their recently announced deal with Ambaco Realty to build a 15-tower mixed-use development in Mandaue City.

