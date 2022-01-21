Priland starts construction of 1-hectare housing Breeza Scapes in Mactan

In response to the demand for living spaces prompted by the pandemic, Priland Development Corporation started construction of their 1-hectare residential development in Mactan. Led by Priland President Ramon Carlo Yap, the homegrown developer held the groundbreaking of Breeza Scapes last month.

Amidst the challenges brought by the pandemic, Priland said that they remain steadfast and aggressive in constructing homes for Filipinos as they continue to expand their real estate footprint.

In 2021, the developer also broke ground on multiple projects including Paseo Grove and Vertex Central, both vertical projects in Metro Cebu. They also launched their first foray into the economic housing segment in partnership with Ambaco Realty.

Priland believes that the need for quality living areas here in Cebu is growing by the day. Our construction activities are in full swing so that we can complete our projects and give Filipinos the homes they deserve. RAMON CARLO YAP Priland Development Corporation President

Breeza Scapes will build a community of 50 housing units along Locata Road in Looc, Lapu-Lapu City set to be completed by December 2023.

Homeowners are given the opportunity to choose between single attached and duplex houses with floor area ranging from 133 to 157 sqm.

On top of open spaces and a carefully designed urban plan, the project also offers amenities exclusive for its residents such as a clubhouse and a pool.

“Breeza Scapes provides a safe, secure, and comfortable home in one of Cebu’s highly urbanized cities. Homeowners do not only own a house, but they also get to live in a well-planned community where families can grow and individuals can thrive,” Yap added.

With each Priland development comes the Priland Advantage where homeowners are given provisions for air conditioning, telephone, cable line, LPG, and range hood, supporting ease of connectivity and convenience.

Breeza Scapes units are priced at 6M to 9M. Flexible payment terms are available to help future homeowners.

For more information about Breeza Scapes, you may call (032) 517-9645 or visit the official Priland Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PrilandOfficial.