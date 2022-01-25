PhilHealth-7 extends deadline for payment of contributions

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) regional office VII, through its Advisory No. 2022-004, has extended the deadline for the payment of contributions of direct contributors from November and December 2021 to February 15, 2022.

According to Republic Act no. 11223 or the Universal Health Care Act, direct contributors are those who can pay their contribution, whether gainfully employed, self-earning, professional practitioners, among others.

Under the advisory, employers from private and public institutions, kasambahay, self-earning individuals and professional practitioners, and members of the Group Enrollment Program from Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor, may pay their contribution for November and December 2021 until February 15, 2022, without a penalty.

The extension of the deadline of contribution was based on Proclamation No. 1267 s. 2021 which placed Central Visayas under a State of Calamity due to the devastation of typhoon Odette.

In a press release, PhilHealth-7 said that they already adjusted the deadline to February 15, 2022, under the Electronic Premium Remittance System that was used by employers in remitting and reporting the contribution of their employers.

PhilHealth-7 also urged employers or PhilHealth Employers Engagement Representatives (PEER) to inquire at their PhilHealth Accounts Information Management Specialist (P-AIMS) for more clarification.

Meanwhile, a self-paying member may transact their payment in their nearest Local Health Insurance Office at PhilHealth, or online through the Member Portal, and Philhealth-accredited collecting agents.

Accredited collecting agents include the CIS Bayad Center, Asia United Bank; Bank of Commerce; BDO Network, Inc.; China Banking Corporation; China Bank Savings, Inc.; Development Bank of the Philippines; East West Rural Bank, Inc.; Land Bank of the Philippines; Penbank, Inc.; Philippine Business Bank, Inc.; Philippine Veterans Bank; Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation; Robinsons Bank Corporation; UCPB Savings Bank; Union Bank of the Philippines; and United Coconut Planters Bank. /rcg

