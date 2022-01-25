More illegal gamblers, drug suspects nabbed in Mandaue SACLEO

MANDAUE CITY Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office has arrested 63 individuals during its Simultaneous Anti Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Eloveo Marquez, deputy city director for operations, said of the 63, 30 were nabbed for illegal gambling, 26 for illegal drugs, and 7 were wanted persons.

Marquez said they were able to confiscate a total of 25.08 grams of illegal drugs with a standard drug value of P170,544.

He said the number of individuals arrested this month is higher by over 50 percent compared to last December 2021.

He said last December 2021, they were only able to arrest about 30 individuals the majority for illegal gambling.

“After sa bagyo, murag nikumpiyansa ang mga players, so ubay-ubay atoang madakpan especially kaning sa illegal drugs ug illegal gambling,” said Marquez.

He said the arrested individuals were detained in the city’s different police stations. He said they are preparing for the filing of a case against the drug suspects.

Marquez said unlike before wherein they would conduct SACLEO twice a month, they now conduct the operation once a month because there were other operations such as checkpoints that had to be conducted more often. /rcg

