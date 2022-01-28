CDO-MisOr woodpushers edge Toledo City Trojans in PCAP chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans bowed to newcomers, Cagayan de Oro-Misamis Oriental Chess Association, in the ongoing All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) last Wednesday.

The Trojans lost to CDO-MisOr, 9.5-11.5, in their first match while their second match against the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates was rescheduled to another date after PCAP’s virtual chess platform encountered technical errors during the games last Wednesday.

The Trojans and the Checkmates were tied at 3.5 all after the blitz round and their rapid round showdown is rescheduled to another date.

During their match against CDO-MisOr, Toledo City managed to tie the blitz round at 3.5 after both teams won three matches and each had one draw.

This as, Jinky Catulay, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, and Ronald Ganzon of Toledo City beat Women’s National Master (WNM) Mary Joy Tan, Mario Arroyo, and Johnnel Balquin respectively.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warrior, NM Anthony Makinano, FIDE Master (FM) Ronald Canino, and Romeo Canino of CDO-MisOr edged Rommel Ganzon, NM Merben Roque, and Richard Natividad respectively in the same round.

National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr had a draw against Jaime Frias.

In the rapid round, CDO-MisOr beat the Trojans,8-6, by winning four matches courtesy of FM Canino, Romeo Canino, Frias, and Balquin.

FM Canino beat Roque, while Romeo Canino edged Natividad. Frias won over NM Enriquez Jr. and Balquin defeated Ronald Ganzon.

Rommel Ganzon beat NM Makinano while Catulay bested WNM Tan, and IM Mascariñas won versus Arroyo to score six points for the Trojans.

The Trojans will face powerhouses Negros Kingsmen and Iloilo Kisela Knights tomorrow, Saturday, January 29.

On the other hand, the match between RCM Cebu and Palawan Queen’s Gambit has also been rescheduled.

Both teams were tied at 10.5 all and were heading to the armageddon tie-breaker, but PCAP officials rescheduled their match to another date.

For tomorrow’s action, RCM Cebu will play against Davao City and Camarines Soaring Eagles.

RELATED STORIES

Toledo City Trojans start PCAP stint with a loss to Camarines Soaring Eagles

Toledo Trojans boost title chances with NM Roque

Toledo prepares physically, spiritually, and psychologically for playoffs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy