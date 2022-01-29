Casimero-Butler world title fight set April 23 in England

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has given the green light for the mandatory title defense of WBO world bantamweight champion Johnriel Casimero versus Paul Butler of the United Kingdom on April 23 in Liverpool, England.

A month ago, the WBO threatened to strip Casimero of his title for failing to appear during the official weigh-in of their botched December bout in Dubai, UAE.

However, earlier this week, the boxing governing body granted a sanction approval to make the bout happen through its World Championship Committee.

The 32-year old Casimero, known for his flamboyant character, botched his mandatory title defense last December after suffering ‘viral gastritis’ which forced him to withdraw on the eve of the bout.

Casimero was hospitalized there but was immediately discharged upon receiving proper treatment in a hospital in Dubai.

A few days later, the WBO issued a show-cause notice to let him explain his side about the incident and to prevent him from being stripped of his crown.

Fortunately, Casimero was able to comply with WBO’s show-cause notice before the year ended. Thus, he was able to retain his title.

Meanwhile, the mandatory title defense on April 23 will still be promoted by global boxing outfit Probellum.

The WBO already notified the promotions company owned by Richard Schaefer for a purse bid of $105,000.

The WBO also stated that in the event Casimero (31-4, 21KOs) would replicate last December’s incident, they won’t hesitate to declare the world title vacant while Butler (33-2, 15KOs) will be removed as the mandatory challenger if he does the same.

Casimero had a rough year in 2021. His planned unification showdown against the reigning WBC world bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire was scrapped due to several controversies.

Instead, Casimero was forced to fight Cuban Guillermo Rigondeaux in a lackluster split decision victory last August in Carson City, California.

After that, Casimero severed ties with MP Promotions after having issues with its president, Sean Gibbons.

The American boxing promoter revealed that Casimero defied his advise to stay in the United States while he was planning for his future bouts. But Casimero went back to the Philippines, insisting that he can train here.

It ultimately resulted in both camps parting ways.

Casimero is currently being trained by his brother Jayson and they are yet to start their training camp for the April bout versus Butler. /rcg

