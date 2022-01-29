Foreign national arrested for “spreading” nude photos and videos of minor online

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A foreign national was arrested on Saturday dawn, January 29, 2022, in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City for allegedly spreading nude photos and videos of a 16-year-old girl online.

The arrest was done by members of the Talisay City Police who conducted an entrapment operation against Kenny Flashlight.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said they are basing the suspect’s identity on the name that he gave to the minor. Caballes added that they are still verifying the true identity of the suspect.

Caballes said the arrest stemmed from the complaint of the minor victim and her parents against the foreigner’s alleged spreading of nude photos and videos of the girl to his friends.

The station chief said that the suspect still refused to cooperate with the police as of this posting and that they are yet to verify his personal details, including his real name, age, and nationality.

“Walay gihatag nga address mao ning maglisod gyud tas iyaha kay pati nationality, address, and any background sa suspect dili sya muhatag. Mao pod ni atoang challenge sa atoang dinakpan,” Caballes said.

Caballes added that the victim has addresses in Minglanilla town and barangay Pardo in Cebu City but is currently employed part-time in Talisay City as a helper of a food stall.

According to Caballes, the victim and her parents went to their station on Friday evening, January 28, and told them that the foreigner has copies of nude photos and videos of the victim and has been spreading these out to his friends through social media.

The suspect allegedly coerced and blackmailed the minor to engage in sexual activities with him in exchange for not posting the pornographic stuff.

With the help of the victim and her family, the police conducted the entrapment operation around 2 am on Saturday, January 29.

First, they let the victim contact the suspect and both agreed to meet along the road in Banawa street. They then arrested the suspect.

As to how the victim and the suspect got to know each other, Caballes said this has yet to be established since the minor only divulged a few details regarding this.

Upon background check, Caballes said they found out that the suspect was accused of a similar offense last year in Carcar City and was even interviewed over a local TV program.

The police chief said they are still gathering additional information about the suspect and if he has victimized other girls.

Caballes added that they will also coordinate with other concerned agencies such as Immigration to further check on the suspect’s background.

Over this incident, Caballes reminds the parents to closely monitor the activities of their children, especially in their use of social media.

“Para sa mga parents, atoang i closely monitor and check the activities sa atoang mga anak labi na nga kusog kaayo ron ang social media. Dapat ang nga parents mahibaw an nila kung unsa ang activities sa ilang mga anak kay naa jod mga tawo nga mu exploit gyud,” he added.

Caballes, also said that the police are not alarmed over the incident but it does not mean they will lower their guards over this sensitive issue.

The suspect is currently detained at the Talisay City custodial facility and will be facing charging for violation of Article 286 or Grave Coercion, Republic Act 9995 or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009, and Republic Act 1175 or Cybercrime Prevention Act in relation to Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act. /rcg

