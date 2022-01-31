Unbeaten NegOr boxer to see action in Mangubat-Suarez undercard

CEBU CITY, Philippines—One of Omega Boxing Gym’s rising prospects, Carlo Bacaro, will see action in the undercard of the Tomjune Mangubat-Charly Suarez WBA Asia Super featherweight title showdown in Parañaque City slated March 12, 2022.

The 22-year-old unbeaten boxer from Guihulngan town, Negros Oriental is looking for a tough opponent who can test if he’s ready for bigger fights, according to his promoter and manager Jerome Calatrava, also the vice president of the Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI).

“We are now searching for an opponent and we have so many options. One of the options we found is a possible rematch with Kelvin Tenorio. We wanna do a rematch for him. If not, we will look for another opponent,” said Calatrava in an earlier interview.

A rematch with Tenorio would be a great way to assess Bacaro’s ascend in his young promising career. Their first encounter held in Bogo City in 2019 ended up with Bacaro winning via unanimous decision.

However, it was a back and forth battle that tested Bacaro’s mettle.

Bacaro sports an unbeaten record of eight wins with six knockouts while Tenorio has a 5-7 (win-loss) slate with two knockouts.

Bacaro fought only once last year. He fought and won against Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s erstwhile unbeaten prospect Allan Villanueva via unanimous decision.

In 2020, Bacaro fought twice, scoring two knockout victories against Ryan Maano and Jeffrey Stella.

Meanwhile, Bacaro is currently sparring with Mangubat at the Omega Boxing Gym in Mandaue City to prepare for their respective bouts.

