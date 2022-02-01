Bar examinees to undergo antigen testing on Feb. 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In preparation for the Bar examinations on February 4 and 6, 2022, in Cebu City, all examinees are required to take antigen tests on February 2.

This is to ensure that they are negative of the COVID-19 and will not risk infecting fellow examinees in their closed-in examination sites.

Three universities will play host to the Bar examinations in the city, the first time the Bar is held outside of Manila.

The schools include the University of San Carlos (USC) main campus, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak campus, and University of Cebu (UC) Banilad campus.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said that the examinees will be tested on the campus where they are assigned to take the exams.

Medical teams will be deployed for each university to conduct the testing and read the results.

The Supreme Court (SC) already advised examinees to self-quarantine before the exams because positive takers will not be allowed entry to the examination sites.

Fully vaccinated examinees will undergo one antigen test within 48 hours before the exams, while unvaccinated examinees, must present negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results taken within 72 hours before the first examination.

Because of the strict guidelines, the EOC is also implementing stringent measures in the areas of the examination sites to avoid crowding.

Garganera said only authorized personnel and examinees will be allowed in the vicinity of the site.

“Iclose nato ang Pelaez, Junquera at USC unya dili gyod makasulod ang unauthorized didto. Gisabot na nato ang mga barangays nga iinform ang public living in the vicinity to observe silence,” said Garganera.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will also provide additional security in the three universities.

The councilor urged the public especially family and friends of the examinees not to flock to the examination sites to avoid crowding. /rcg

