Mandaue police: Mauled salon cashier recovering but still traumatized

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The salon cashier who was mauled and robbed last Sunday is now recovering from her injuries, police here said.

Police Corporal Ceasar Garner Saraum of the Basak Police Station said the victim, Dianne Rae Gocela, is starting to recover but is still having a difficult time talking due to her injuries.

Gocela was robbed and mauled by Samuel Dumaguit inside the salon she was working in on Sunday morning, January 30, 2022.

The suspect surrendered on Monday dawn, January 31.

READ: Suspect in Mandaue salon mauling says sorry

The Basak Police Station here is set to file charges of robbery against the suspect on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Another complaint for frustrated homicide is also being prepared.

Saraum said that the victim feels traumatized with what happened that she has a tendency to feel uncomfortable with men surrounding her other than her husband.

“Sukad pagkamata niya, tanang niyang panan-aw sa mga laki pareha og nawng sa suspect. Mahadlok siya ba,” said Saraum.

(Ever since she woke up, whenever she sees men, she sees the face of the suspect. She’s really scared.)

The incident also worried employees of the salon.

“Gikulbaan mi bisan magabii dinhi. If naa mi gabii, kihanglan dili sad mi mudawat og dugay sad nga customer kung walay magbantay namo dinhi kay babaye pod baya mi dinhi. Karun, ang nahitabo og mag close, dungan gyud mi uli, walay mo open sa salon nga dili mi magdungan og sulod. Mao nay amoang gihangyo sa amoang amo,” said Clarita Tag-at, a hairdresser.

(We’re also scared even at night. If we’re here at night, we make it a point not to accept customers if no one is watching over us because we’re all girls here. Now, what happens is that if we close the shop, we go home together and no one opens without a companion. This is what we pleaded with our boss.)

Dumaguit stole P8,700 in cash from the salon and a cellphone.

Police Corporal Glenn Bordalba, the investigator, said they will check the suspect’s claim that he was just ordered by a certain “Junjun” Singco. But as of this posting, they have yet to trace or identify Singco.

Bordalba also said they offered to escort Dumaguit and his family if they want the suspect to undergo a psychiatric test to prove their claim that the suspect has a mental disorder.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Man who mauled, robbed salon cashier in Mandaue City surrenders

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy