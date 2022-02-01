200 police personnel to be deployed in Cebu City schools hosting Bar exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 200 personnel will be deployed in three universities here that will host Bar examinations on February 4 and 6, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that starting 3 a.m. on the said dates, their personnel will already be ready in their respective posts.

The venues are at the University of Cebu in barangay Banilad, University of San Carlos- Main, and University of San Jose Recoletos in barangay Basak Pardo.

This will be the first time that bar exams will be held outside Manila.

Parilla added that in USC-Main, some portions of Pelaez and Sanciangco streets will be closed from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the said dates. This was decided after the request of some representatives from the Supreme Court since some vehicles can cause noise that could distract examinees.

“Naay tulo ka rooms nga madungog ang mga andar maong mihangyo sila nga total closure for motorists para maka concentrate atoang bar examinees sa ilahang examination,” Parilla said.

(There are three rooms wherein noises from vehicles could be heard. That is why they requested for the total closure for motorists for the bar examinees to be able to concentrate on their examination.)

Parilla also said that they discouraged send offs of relatives because of the pandemic. He also said that takers are discouraged to bring with them their vehicles since there are drop off areas provided for vehicles that would fetch takers.

In Cebu, Parilla said that there are more or less 1,000 bar examinees.

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, bar takers will undergo an antigen test in their respective venues.

