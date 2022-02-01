Durano on election campaign: I am doing my best

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Although he plays it coy when asked about his chance of winning this year’s gubernatorial race, Former Tourism Secretary Ace Durano said that he ‘is doing his best’ in their campaign efforts for the May 2022 polls.

A few weeks since the start of the general election period last January 9, Durano said that with the current situation, they will be doing a blended campaign wherein they target online audiences with limited physical activities to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Commission on Elections.

This is also along with their compliance with health protocols given the pandemic.

“Ang naa gani sa guidelines sa Comelec kay di pwede mag selfie-selfie, mag lamano-lamano. Very distant sya pero at least pagpakita lang sa mga tawo and more intimate nga discussion, it will be done online,” Durano said.

Durano also admitted that influencing his supporters to follow the health protocols during the campaign period is a big challenge for them. However, as they want to address this, limiting gatherings could help.

Not admitting that he is sure of winning the coveted position, Durano said that he is doing all he can to achieve that goal.

“Ako, I can just really do my best. At the end of the day, we are just providing an alternative kaning panlantaw for a better Cebu,” he added.

Earlier, Durano said that challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic prompted him to run for public office again.

As to his presidential bet, Durano disclosed that they will announce it very soon.

On Tuesday afternoon, February 2, 2022, Durano and his political tandem Vice Governor Hilario Davide III, graced the opening of their main campaign headquarters in Barangay Basak in Mandaue City, which was also attended by their supporters. /rcg

