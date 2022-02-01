Bea Alonzo and Dominique Roque take museum date to mark anniversary

CEBU, Philippines—Bea Alonzo and Dominique Roque went on a museum date for their anniversary.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Alonzo shared photos from their trip to Pinto Art Museum in Antipolo, Rizal.

The actress shared they were not able to go on a dinner date on their anniversary because she was on a strict diet for a project.

“A day at the museum.

A few days ago, Dom and I went to the Pinto museum to celebrate our anniversary ( I was on a strict diet for a very special shoot, that’s why we couldn’t go on a dinner date🙈

It turned out to be a fantastic day; we took many pictures and took our sweet time appreciating art around us.

I love spending days like that. Simple and spontaneous,” she captioned her post.

Alonzo also shared a quote from Iva Ursano that goes, “You are the artist of your life, don’t give the paintbrush to anyone else.”

The couple celebrated their first year anniversary on Friday, January 28, 2022. /rcg

