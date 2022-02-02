Unbeaten Martin to fight in undercard of Mangubat-Suarez tiff

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten prospect Carl James “Wonder Boy” Martin is adding more thrill and excitement to the March 12 duel between Tomjune Mangubat and Charly Suarez as he fights in the undercard of the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia Super Featherweight battle in Parañaque City.

The 22-year old Martin, the pride of Ifugao Province will stake his unbeaten record and his Philippine Games & Amusement Board super bantamweight title against Ronnie Baldonado.

The vacant (WBA) Asia super bantamweight title is also at stake in their duel which is co-promoted by VSP Promotions and Cebu-based Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI).

The fight card is headlined by Mangubat and Suarez squaring off for the WBA Asia Super Featherweight title.

Martin sports an unblemished record of 18 wins with an impressive 15 knockouts.

Martin is not new to fighting for regional titles. He already won the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Youth, WBO Asia, and the interim World Boxing Council (WBC) Oriental Youth bantamweight titles before moving up to the super bantamweight division.

He fought twice last year and won both bouts impressively.

He defeated Joe Tejones via knockout in Laguna in February last year then wrested the Philippine Games & Amusement Board super bantamweight title with a unanimous decision win over Mark Anthony Geraldo last December in Parañaque City.

But Baldonado could be Martin’s toughest foe to date.

The Cotabato del Norte native once reigned as the WBO Oriental flyweight champion with a record of 15-2-1 (win-loss-draw) along with nine knockouts.

The problem is, Baldonado hasn’t fought since September 2019 when he lost to Enrique Magsalin via majority decision.

Before that, Baldonado had an impressive five-fight winning streak to bounce back from his loss against former world champion Kosei Tanaka of Japan in 2018.

Meanwhile, former interim OPBF bantamweight champion Jess Rhey Waminal (14-4-1, 8KOs) is also included in the March 12 fight card. He faces Jon Jon Estrada (14-8-1, 13KOs) in a non-title bout. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Mangubat faces Suarez for WBA Asia Super featherweight title

Pacquiao sorry to fans after loss to Ugas

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy