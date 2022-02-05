Trough of LPA, amihan to bring rain to parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines — The trough of a low pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon will bring rain to parts of the country on Saturday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The LPA was last seen 415 kilometers south-southwest of General Santos City, South Cotabato as of 3 a.m., according to Pagasa.

“Sa kasalukuyan, northeast monsoon ang nakakaapekto sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon kaya makakaranas pa rin tayo ng magandang panahon, medyo malamig pa rin and may isolated light rains,” Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said.

(The northeast monsoon is currently affecting a large portion of Luzon that’s why we will still experience fair and slightly cold weather with isolated light rains.)

“Samantala, ‘yung trough ng LPA ay nakakaapekto sa Palawan at Mindanao area kaya’t may mga ilang bahagi tayo na makakaranas ng makulimlim na panahon na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan at pagkidlat, pagkulog,” he added.

(Meanwhile, the trough of the LPA is affecting Palawan and Mindanao that’s why other parts of the country will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.)

Based on Pagasa’s forecast, Visayas, Caraga, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, and the provinces of Quezon, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough or extension of the LPA.

The northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains in Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao, and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the trough of the LPA.

Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas:

Metro Manila: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 13 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 21 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 20 to 29 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City:25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 20 to 29 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 30 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 23 to 30 degrees Celsius

