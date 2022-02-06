Netizens share their ‘Chona Mae’ experiences from 10 years ago

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It has been a decade since the famous “Chona Mae” line was uttered by a father looking for her daughter after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Cebu, February 6, 2012.

From what was a simple call of a father to his daughter turned out to be the biggest tsunami scare in Cebu City.

“Ang tubig naa na sa Colon!” was the line that has gotten everyone running on the street of Cebu looking for shelters up in the mountain parts of Cebu.

Today, we remember that frightful yet somehow funny day that will go down the history books of the Cebu.

Netizens share their experiences during the day “Chona Mae” happened.

CHONA MAE!!! 😅😅Isip pag timaan sa ika-napo nga anibersaryo sa tsunami scare sa Sugbo karong adlawa, ani-ay pipila ka… Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, February 5, 2022

These are just some of the hilarious experiences shared by the Siloys, if you want to read more experiences you can click on the comment section of this post.

But aren’t we all glad that it was just a misunderstanding and that there was no real tsunami in Cebu?

/dbs