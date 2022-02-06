Roque, Uniteam senatorial bet, vows to complete trans-axial highway project if elected

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Uniteam senatorial candidate and former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque promised to push through the Cebu Trans-axial Development Project (CTDP) if elected.

Roque said if the project would be implemented this would help cut travel time from north to south Cebu from six hours to three hours.

“Tatapusin po, gagawin natin ang trans-axial highway, yan po ang aking pangako,” said Roque.

(We will complete that, we will do the trans-axial highway, that is my promise.)

The CTDP is a 300-kilometer, four-lane highway that will connect Santander in the south to Daanbatayan in the north.

The CTDP is expected to decongest traffic in Metro Cebu and help farmers bring their goods to the lowlands.

The CTDP was first proposed by former Governor Lito Osmeña, and later championed by the late former Vice Governor Greg Sanchez.

In 2018, the project was estimated to cost P120 billion. The project was said first brought up in 2007.

Roque said that one of his priority projects for Cebu was to promote water rights.

” (Sa) Cebu mahirap ang tubig, importante ang Cebuano ay magkaroon nang ligtas at malinis na inuming tubig,” said Roque.

(In Cebu water is difficult to have, it is important for the Cebuanos to have safe and clean drinking water.)

He also asked Cebuanos to vote for him as he also identified himself as a ‘Cebuano’ because he got married here.

The Uniteam’s other senatorial bets are Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Juan Miguel Zubiri, former Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gringo Honasan, former Defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro, former Public Works and Highways secretary Mark Villar, Rep. Loren Legarda, former senator Jinggoy Estrada, Rep. Rodante Marcoleta, former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista and lawyer Larry Gadon.

The UniTeam standard bearers is the tandem of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

/dbs

