A Filipina actress takes part in the hit series ‘All Of Us Are Dead’

CEBU, Philippines —Another pride moment for Filipinos as Noreen Joyce Guerra, a Pinay actress based in South Korea was cast in Netflix’s ‘All Of Us Are Dead’.

She played the role of one of the students in Hyosan High School.

The Filipina actress made rounds on social media after posting some of the behind-the-scenes photos from the hit series.

“Filmed Almost 2 years ago, and now it’s finally here!!” Guerra shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noreen Joyce (@joyce_in_korea)

One photo that caught netizens’ attention was the photo of her wearing her backpack on her front.

Some of her followers were quick to comment on the photos.

“Common po ba sa korea yung sa harap nakalagay yung bag😭 parang divisoria vibes po,” one of her followers jokingly said on the comment section.

(Is it common in Korea to have bag infront, it’s like Divisoria vibes.)

“Pilipinong pilipino talaga ahahhaa yung bag asa harap… 🙌,” a netizen also wrote as comment.

(She’s really a Filipino ahahha with the bag infront.)

“How to spot a Filipino (ate joyce) The bag is in the front,” another one said.

‘All of Us Are Dead’ is the latest Korean zombie series that topped in the Philippine chart on Netflix.

