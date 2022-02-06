Apolinario wins by TKO against Kinaadman in SanMan Bubble VII fight 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dave “Doberman” Apolinario of Sanman Boxing Gym remained unbeaten after scoring a fifth round technical knockout (TKO) against Mike Kinaadman in the main event of “Sanman Bubble VII” on Saturday in General Santos City.

The 23-year-old world-rated Apolinario improved to 16 wins with 11 knockouts after his easy work with Kinaadman (7-15-2, 5 KOs).

Apolinario, the current World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia South flyweight champion knocked down Kinaadman twice in the fourth round, forcing the latter to quit on his stool before the fifth round started.

The only clean shot Kinaadman landed was in the second round when he hit Apolinario with a wild straight. Apolinario retaliated with vicious combinations to the head and body, forcing Kinaadman to defend himself in the duration of their short-lived bout.

The same scenario where Apolinario throwing combinations which mostly landed perfectly continued in the third round.

In the fourth round, Apolinario pinned Kinaadman against the ropes and threw another combination. A hook to the body downed Kinaadman to his knees, but he was able to beat the referee’s count.

Apolinario scored another knockdown with the same combination. Kinaadman survived the fourth round, but decided during the break to end his suffering.

Apolinario is rated No. 7 in the WBA’s flyweight division while No. 13 in the IBF.

Meanwhile, former world title challenger Vince Paras won via TKO against Reymark Taday in their rematch during the co-main event of the fight card last Saturday.

Paras improved to 16-2 (win-loss) record with 14 knockouts while Taday dropped to 10-15-1 (win-loss-draw) record with five knockouts.

It was Paras’s first bout since September 20, 2019 where he won versus Vincent Bautista via a second round technical knockout.

