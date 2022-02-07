Pacquiao, ‘Ambassador for the Homeless and Vulnerable,’ slams critics: Presidential run continues

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — After being named as “Ambassador for the Homeless and Vulnerable, by a international philanthropic organization, presidential aspirant and Senator, Manny Pacquiao, vows to continue with his presidential run.

This is Pacquiao’s answer to critics asking him to back down from the presidential race.

“Sila ang umatras kase sa akin, laban ng bayan ito. Laban ng taong bayan,” said Pacquiao to these critics, a day before the start of the campaign period for the May 2022 elections.

Pacquiao, who was in Cebu today, February 7, was with Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, Spring Rain Global (SRG), Vincentian Foundation, Chamber of Real Estate and Builders Association and the Malibu-Matimco Village Home Owners Association Inc. (MMVHAI) signed the covenant for the housing project in a hotel in Cebu on Monday, February 7, 2021.

During the event, Pacquiao was named as “Ambassador for the Homeless and Vulnerable” by SRG, an international philanthropic organization.

The senator led the groundbreaking of a community center in MMVHAI, which he donated according to a statement from his camp.

SRG is working with Vincentian missionaries, MMVHAI, Chamber of Real Estate and Builders Association and the Mandaue City government for the construction of 3,000 housing units at the reclamation area in Sitio Malibu and Matimco here.

During the event, which is a day before the start of the campaign period for the May 2022 elections, Pacquiao said he would push through his presidential race despite critics asking him to back down.

He said his campaign strategy would focus on informing citizens of his programs, especially in a plan to provide free housing for all homeless Filipinos.

He is also hopeful that Cebuanos would vote for him this election.

