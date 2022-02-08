Leni-Kiko supporters kick off national campaign period in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Election campaign period has started and Cebu City is expected to be the center of campaigns in the province with many of the national candidates’ headquarters located in the capital.

The supporters of Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo and Senator Francisco “Kiko” Pangilinan, who are running in tandem for President and Vice President, have launched their Cebu campaign in their Ramos Street headquarters.

The Sugbuanon for Leni-Kiko (SLK) is a multi-sectoral group that has united in order to support the Leni-Kiko tandem for this May 2022 elections.

The SLK is holding free legal services and free health services drive as well as other services that is open for the public regardless of residency.

Adorned in pink, the supporters also took time to hold forums on their campaign stands and support to the Leni-Kiko tandem, especially on how they plan to carry the campaign in Cebu City.

Former Cebu City Tomas “Tommy O” Osmeña, the leader of Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) also graced the event, cementing his support for Leni as President, although he stood by his party’s stand to support Senator Vicente Sotto, III, for Vice President.

Tommy O promised the support of BOPK in the campaign by ensuring that they have access to the resources the party currently has in Cebu City.

He reiterated that the reason why he is voting for Leni is that he saw the Vice President’s support in providing special voting precincts for call center agents in the city.

Tommy O also admitted that he supports Leni because does not want former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., to become the president.

“Right now, I cannot imagine why somebody would say, ‘I like Bongbong.’ How can you vote for someone who cannot even file his income tax? That’s the most ridiculous thing,” he said.

“Why I’m supporting Leni? Because what is at stake is what is good for this country. Leni is a decent person. I have reservations about all the leaders because no one is perfect, but if we have to choose, integrity is one of them. There are worthy candidates also, I like Manny Pacquiao, I like Ping Lacson….Bongbong is the worse and Sara (Duterte) is just as bad as her father,” said Osmeña.

The former mayor promised that supporters of the vice president that BOPK will help in any way to the campaign now that the national campaign period has started.

