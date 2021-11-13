Leni-Kiko 1st day visit crowd manageable; coordination is key, says Cebu City cop

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are again emphasizing coordination with political candidates in their activities when they will visit Cebu City.

This after Fuente Police Station policemen successfully secured the headquarters of Presidential aspirant and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo and her runningmate former Senator Kiko Pangilinan during their visit there on Friday, November 12.

Around 30 to 40 supporters of Robredo were recorded there at the headquarters of the vice president’s party on Friday in General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City, said Police Corporal Gemer Abrica, Fuente Osmeña Police Station desk officer.

Abrica said that they were able to deploy at least 10 policemen a day before the event and on the day of the event itself.

He said that there were no major problems regarding crowd control because Robredo’s supporters followed health protocols and social distancing.

He said they also dispersed when ordered to disperse 30 minutes after the event.

Abrica said that Robredo arrived around 3:30 p.m. and the crowd was ordered to disperse around 4:00 p.m.

Abrica said that they already had a deployment plan for these kinds of events especially with the election period drawing near.

He encouraged organizers of these political visits and supporters of these political candidates to coordinate with them regarding their events.

“As usual, follow lang gyud tas health protocols nato, social distancing, face masks, para ma peaceful lang kung muanhi sila,” Abrica said.

(As usual, we need to follow the health protocols such as social distancing, face masks, to ensure peaceful visits here.)

Robredo is in Cebu for two days and her visit stated on Friday morning, November 12, 2021. Robredo, who was accompanied by her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan, paid a courtesy call to Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma at the Archbishop’s Palace and then had a talk with sectoral groups at the covered court inside the Archbishop’s Palace compound.

They also took time to meet with the different communities and beneficiaries of the Sustainable Livelihood Program through the Office of the Vice President (OVP) at the Pagtambayayong Foundation Inc. (PFI) along Alcantara Street, Cebu City.

Robredo and Pangilinan also attended the launch of their campaign headquarters here in Cebu City.

The Cebu People’s Campaign Assembly, which is a broad alliance of Cebuano supporters and campaigners of Team Robredo and Pangilinan, helped organize the visit of Robredo and Pangilinan in Cebu City.

