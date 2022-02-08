Comelec-Cebu urges nat’l candidates to do E-rally 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As the campaign period for national bets starts, election officials here urged them to hold e-rallies instead amid threats of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Cebu, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) also reminded candidates to follow the guidelines the commission has stipulated, especially since the country is still under a pandemic.

“Our elections now are very different compared to the previous ones. Because of the pandemic,” said lawyer Jerome Brillantes, the acting Provincial Elections Supervisor of Comelec – Cebu.

“Because of COVID-19, atong gi-encourage ang atong mga candidates – not only the national candidates but… the local candidates as well -naa naman nag suroy suroy naman ni sila… to observe sa atong minimum health protocols,” he added.

Some of the activities the commission has banned due to threats of infection are house-to-house visits, handshakes, and selfies among others, said Brillantes.

“Even with the consent sa atong tagbalay,” he added.

Rallies, on the other hand, may be allowed but subject to approval from the local government where the event will take place and the Comelec.

“Rally? Yes, pwede pero need permit… and certificate from the concerned municipalities or cities, asking permission to hold rallies,” Brillantes said.

Online Campaigning

Earlier in 2021, Comelec described the May 9, 2022 polls as a ‘game-changer’ due to COVID-19.

With pandemic-related restrictions still in place, the commission is anticipating a shift in the preference of campaigning platforms, from physical to digital.

As a result, they have rolled out several policies to govern online campaigning. This includes utilizing the E-rally.

“Naa nay na release nga guidelines when it comes to online campaigning… And we encourage our candidates to participate (in E-Rally) hopefully. Para sa candidates, to let our people know publicly unsay ilahang mga plataporma sa elections,” explained Brillantes.

The E-rally is an online platform that will provide free live-streaming of online rallies of candidates running for national posts in the May elections.

The poll body said in a statement that its S.A.F.E. Comelec e-Rally Channel on Facebook intends to give airtime for candidates running for president, vice president, and senator, as well party-list groups.

The country will elect a new President, Vice-President, and 12 Senators this May 9, 2022. In Cebu, around 3.2 million individuals are expected to cast their ballots. / rcg

