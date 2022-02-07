National bets, supporters reminded: Be mindful when campaigning in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities here urged national bets, political parties, and their supporters to be mindful when campaigning.

Campaigning period for national candidates will officially begin on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

In Cebu City, the local government and concerned agencies, including the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and police will be formally establishing the City Comelec Campaign Committee.

The committee will oversee all election-related activities, including accepting and approving requests from candidates and groups to hold political rallies, said Councilor Joel Garganera.

Garganera, as the chief of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), is set to meet with officials from Comelec-Cebu City and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) anytime this month.

“We’re trying to avoid this transmission. And then di man tingale ingon wala tay ehemplo ani. Ang nahitabo sa India, nahitabo sa America, grabe ang pagsaka tungod aning mga political gatherings as well as religious gatherings. May gani ang religious gathering, atong Archdiocese is very sensitive about it. Layo pa, muhimo na ug lakang para maprevent… Likewise we also do that in politics,” said Garganera.

For his part, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama reminded candidates and their supporters that the city remained under Alert Level 3, and that they should be mindful when doing campaigns.

“All these parties being Presidential should even be more knowledgeable because they are going to present themselves to the national echelon… We’re still under classification (Alert Level) 3. I wish they all should be mindful,” said Rama.

Cebu City is the capital of Cebu, the country’s most vote-rich province. Around 3.2 million individuals from the entire island-province, including Cebu City, are expected to cast their ballots this May 9, 2022.

Campaigning period for the local race, on the other hand, will start this March 25, 2022.

