3 arrested, drug den dismantled in Brgy. Day-as drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman who is allegedly a drug den maintainer and her two “visitors” were arrested on Tuesday afternoon, February 8, 2022, in barangay Day-as in Cebu City with P102, 000 worth of suspected ‘shabu.’

Leia Alcantara, the spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), identified these three arrested individuals as Jurlit Sanchez, 34, drug den maintainer, and her drug den visitors, Ulysses Redublado, 58, and Jose Brendo Claver, 49. The three are residents of the said barangay.

The three were arrested past 1 pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in barangay Day-as, Cebu City. This operation, accordingly, stemmed from the information they received from their confidential informant.

Operatives of PDEA-7 were able to confiscate five packs of suspected shabu weighing around 15 grams from the suspects. These items amount to around P102, 000.

Alcantara further said that it took the operatives at least four weeks of case build-up before they were able to close a transaction with the subject. Sanchez could allegedly dispose of around 50 grams of ‘shabu’ per week.

These three suspects are currently detained at the holding facility of the PDEA-7 in Sudlon in barangay Lahug in Cebu City pending the filing of formal complaints for violation of Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Alcantara again reiterates that dismantling of drug dens is considered a high-impact operation as these dens could be breeding grounds for violence and criminality that would disrupt peace and order in the community.

This is the second drug den that PDEA-7 has dismantled this year alone.

As of this posting, Alcantara said that operatives continue their interview with Sanchez to know her possible source of drugs.

