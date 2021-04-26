PDEA-7: Drug dens our priority targets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Drug dens will be the targets of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) agents as they shut down their third suspected drug den in Cebu Island this month.

Drug dens are our priority targets because these areas are breeding grounds of criminals, said Leah Albiar, PDEA-7 spokesperson in an interview with CDN Digital.

Albiar said this after PDEA-7 agents raided and put out of business a suspected drug den in Malayan Street, Barangay Poblacion, Talisay City on Saturday, April 24 — the third suspected drug den that they raided this month in Cebu Island.

The first two were in Cebu City — a bunkhouse-turned drug den in a construction site in Barangay Apas on April 10 and in a house in Barangay Suba on April 23.

In the Talisay raid, PDEA-7 agents arrested Jessie Campo (drug caretaker),59; Frederick Cañada, 44; Noel Pagar, 41; John Mark T. Villarta, 44; and Napoleon C. Senon, 35, said Albiar.

Aside from that, PDEA-7 agents confiscated from Campo 18 grams of suspected shabu, which had a Dangerous Drugs Board value of P115,600.

Albiar added that it took two days for the operatives to close a transaction with the suspect who can dispose of around 30 to 50 grams per week.

The suspects are currently detained at PDEA-7 detention cell in Sudlon, Lahug who will face charges on illegal drugs.

Albiar said that this was the 9th suspected drug den closed by PDEA-7 since the start of the year.

