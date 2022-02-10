Here’s how you can have a fun and memorable date this Valentine’s day

CEBU CITY, Philippines –One of the most awaited celebrations of the year is here- Valentine’s Day! And you know what that means? It means that there’s gonna be a month-long festivity of love and hearts all around us for February.

February 14 marks the special non-holiday event and many couples would want to do more than just a typical sit-down meal to celebrate the day.

But with so little time to prepare for the day of hearts with work and other responsibilities in line, many are still at a loss on where to go and what to do on that special day.

So if you haven’t planned anything yet for love month and Valentine’s Day, Anjo World Theme Park can help you out with some fun and exciting date ideas to commemorate your love.

Enjoy a perfect Valentine’s Date for two

If you and your lover have an appetite for more than just romance, Anjo World Theme Park is the perfect place for you this Valentine’s Day.

For more information, visit and contact Anjo World’s official Facebook Page: facebook.com/AnjoWorldThemePark

Cebu’s first theme park celebrates the love month by introducing the “Love is in the air, Valentines Dinner Package” set at their world-class Al fresco dining area.

Love is in the air will offer romantic dining experience complete with acoustic performances, semi-formal set dinner for two (with a glass of wine or ice cream), a single rose bouquet and souvenir photo, plus tickets to the park’s many exciting rides.

Partner up for an exciting adventure

They say love is like a roller coaster ride, so why not experience the same thrill by actually riding into one with Anjo World’s various and excellent attractions?

As the largest theme park in the Visayas, Anjo World has a lot of rides and entertainment options that are sure to make your Valentine’s Date memorable.

From the adrenaline rush of riding theme park rides, the nostalgia of being on a carousel, to the sight of the majestic Cebuscape while on a Ferris Wheel, your significant other will definitely appreciate the amusement park experience.

More Valentine’s Day fun at Anjo World

Valentine’s Day is usually thought of as a day for romantic couples. But as a day devoted to love, friends and family are all also welcome to celebrate the occasion.

For your memorable and fun Valentine’s celebration, Anjo World’s Love is in the air package for couples is available on February 12, 13, 19 & 20, 2022, only.

There are 20 slots available per day, and guests may choose from 5 pm or 7 pm time slots for the dinner. Couples can enjoy the park’s 12 rides and attractions, as the park extends its hours on the said dates (from 10am to 8pm). Packages start at P1950 for couples and for those planning to bring their families and friends along, group packages are also available.

For more information, visit and contact Anjo World’s official Facebook Page: facebook.com/AnjoWorldThemePark

/rcg